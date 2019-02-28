



The Ogun chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies to guard against irregularities that could tarnish the credibility of the March 9 gubernatorial and National Assembly elections in the state.

ADC also warned that, it would neither tolerate nor allow opposition parties to get away with any form of ‘fraud and robbery’ as witnessed during the presidential and National Assembly election held last Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Director-General, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization (GNICO), Asiwaju Tony Ojesina, said the warning became imperative in view by the fact that the party will not want the alleged malfeasance that greeted the presidential and National Assembly election to repeat itself.

He also stressed that ADC has been inundated with plans by members of a particular political party to cause panic in the minds of the electorate in some areas and thereby prevent them from going out to vote.

The party also accused security agencies in the state and INEC of treating with levity, its previous complaint over plans by oppositions to cause crisis during the election.

“Another very unfortunate recorded malfeasance include the thuggery at Ipokia local government where a particular candidate that felt he must win that local government deployed thugs to unleash mayhem in many polling booths; chasing away many voters who fled for safety; and in the process, a police officer was shot dead while many sustained injuries.

“We have also been inundated with plans by these people to create an atmosphere that will prevent many voters from coming out to vote due to fear of the unknown. We hereby use this medium to tell Ogun State citizens not to exercise any fear whatsoever. They should come out and vote according to their conscience and not be intimidated.

The party urged INEC and police to treat its concerns as very important and germane to having a free, fair and credible election. ispatch