



The Ogun State leadership of the Accord Party has dumped its gubernatorial candidate, Sir Tope Tokoya, and adopted the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka as its gubernatorial candidate for the March 9th, governorship election.

The State Executives Council of Accord Party led by its Chairman, Elder Amusa Nathaniel Sodipo with the state Secretary and three senatorial chairmen made the disclosure while paying a visit to Prince Gboyega Isiaka in Abeokuta.

Elder Amusa said the party decided to adopt Isiaka based on the programmes that his party had for the masses of the state.

He said Accord Party will massively mobilise its members throughout the state to ensure total victory for Prince Isiaka of the ADC at the poll.

Elder Amusa said the alliance of Accord with ADC is a marriage of convenience borne out of the desire to have the best for Ogun State in 2019.

Nathaniel Sodipo the state leader of Accord Party called on other political parties to join hands with Prince Isiaka and the ADC to bring life more abundant for Ogun people.

“The essence of political parties is to bring dividend of democracy to our people and if that is what we are looking for we have found that in Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka GNI.”

In his response, Prince Isiaka thanked the party for the honour, saying that he will never renege in the promise of repositioning the state.