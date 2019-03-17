



Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the immediate past Osun Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who is the current supervisor of same ministry, says it is untrue that the state government intends to return to the era of modulated salary, also known as half salaries.

In a press statement released by Baderinwa on Saturday, he said it had come to the notice of the state government that some individuals and members of the opposition party were trying to incite the civil servants against the state government on payment of salary.

“The government is not unaware of the rumour being spread by the lazy opposition members on the false and imaginary return of modulated salary payment to the workers of the state.

“The rumoured return of modulated salary remains a rumour and there is no iota of truth in it.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola had during the presentation of 2019 budget declared that the era of modulated salary payment is gone, and we are happy to reaffirm that the governor is still more committed to his statement of striving to pay full salary to civil servants.

“We would also like to state that Governor Oyetola would not in any way take any arbitrary decision on matters affecting the civil servants.

“It is noteworthy to remind the general public that the governor, who was a former Chief of Staff, had successfully managed the labour unions, and as a result, Osun recorded smooth and friendly government-workers relationship.

“If any decision is going to be taken on welfare of the workers, it is going to be a joint decision where all the labour leaders will be carried along and would be given the opportunity to take the best decision for their members, as we witnessed in the past administration.

“We will like to state that the rumour which is being carried around by the indolent members of the opposition who have lost relevance with the disgraceful defeat they suffered in the governorship and last general elections in the state, is far from the truth.

“What the laid-back opposition members want is to heat up the polity and incite the civil servants against the government.

“The rumoured return of modulated salary is another pointer to the fact the opposition members never meant well for the workers and the state specifically.

“The government wishes to state that the administration of Gboyega Oyetola is very much committed to their welfare and the general wellbeing of the people of the state.

“The civil servants and general public at large are enjoined to dismiss the rumour as there is no iota of truth in it,” he said.