



The All Progressives Congress has suspended the governorship primaries in Imo State indefinitely.

Party spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, did not give any reasons for the suspension in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesperson also said the senatorial primaries in all the 36 states of the country have been postponed until October 3.

The battle for APC governorship ticket in Imo remained one of the most controversial this season. It pits Uche Nwosu, an in-law of incumbent Governor Rochas Okorocha, against Hope Uzodinma, a serving senator; current deputy governor, Eze Madumere; and others.

The exercise held Tuesday after several postponements amidst fierce face-off between the senator and the governor. But the controversies that trailed it appeared to have compelled the party’s national body to cancel whatever transpired and suspend the exercise.

As part of the controversies, both parties have claimed victory in the botched exercise on Tuesday afternoon.