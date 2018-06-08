The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday denied that the party has received court injunctions on the congresses held in Imo State.

Abdullahi spoke against the backdrop of the position of the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, that the party had been served with an injunction restraining it from inaugurating the executives that emerged from the congresses.

The executives at the Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal levels were inaugurated by the party on Monday.

Abdullahi, said of the development in a statement on Friday: “In reacting to recent allegations by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun ‘disobeyed’ court orders regarding Congresses in Imo State and inauguration of the state’s Party executives, the APC wishes to state that these allegations are spurious as the Party did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the Congresses in Imo.

“Therefore, we urge the Imo State Governor to desist from making these kinds of allegations that have no basis in facts.

“In conducting the Congresses across the country, in considering the outcomes of each one of them and in swearing in the respective State Chairmen, the National Working Committee (NWC) had strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the Party.

“There is always room for redress where justified, hence, we encourage the Imo State Governor to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms spelt out by our Constitution to address his perceived grievances. While we urge compromise among Party stakeholders, the Party has already mandated the Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawali Shuaibu to head our reconciliation efforts following issues that arose from recently conducted ward, local government and state Congresses.”