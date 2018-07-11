The National Chairman, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) , Dr Jay Osi Samuel, said the party walked out of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) formed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alongside over 30 other political parties recently because the two parties have different ideologies.

According to him: “I was invited for a meeting which I wasn’t properly briefed about the agenda of the meeting, and when I got to the meeting and I saw the attendance and what was being discussed, I wasn’t comfortable because what was being discussed did not represent what Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) as a party believes in.

“So, I decided to take my leave. I didn’t even have any idea of what they were there for but I knew I was informed but when I got there, I was sweating and I finally took the decision of not participating in the meeting.”

He made this known during the party’s NEC meeting and the declaration of intention by its presidential aspirants on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, “ANN is clearly focusing on what we believe in and why we came up as a party. From the very beginning, we were coming to wrestle with any of the current major political parties whether it is APC or PDP.

“We wanted to create our plans. Our agenda is to create a new voting bloc not the currently existing crop of leaders and do away with current leaders.

“What I saw in that room was the same people that we are committed to retiring. We have our hashtag, we have been running almost to a year now to replace. So, I wasn’t comfortable coming to a room where I saw all the grandfathers and the grand patrons of all and everything that has been wrong with Nigeria politically in a room,” he declared.

Meanwhile, five presidential aspirants under the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) declared their intentions to occupy the position of the number one citizen of Nigeria.

The aspirants include: Alhaji Ibrahim Eyitayo Dan Musa; Dr (Mrs.) Elishama Ideh, Mr. Fela Durotoye, as well as Mr. Gbenga Olawepo and Dr Thomas Wilson.

Briefing newsmen on their agenda, Alhaji Dan Musa said he would not fight corruption, but would kill it by providing enabling environment for the teeming Nigerian youths, to operate through mechanized farming and other lofty programmes which in turn would boost the nation’s economy and eradicate poverty in the society.

Meanwhile, Mr. Durotoye designed three areas where the farmer/herdsmen clashes, whom be addressed if given the opportunity to lead are: “We must tackle it through the provisions of the law and I think the courts and the provisions of the law over the years has encouraged what we need to do.

“We also need to engage and interact with all the key parties and making sure people understand that cattle ranching is a better way to achieve the greatest good for not only the cattle but more importantly human consumption as it were.

Similarly, Dr (Mrs.) Ideh said she had empowered over 5,000 Nigerians through her pet programme which had embarked upon for more than 20 years, promising to ensure that everything works perfectly in Nigeria when she became the president.