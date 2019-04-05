<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One year after the robbery attack on banks in Offa, Kwara, Kwara South Senator-elect, Mr Lola Ashiru, has called for prayers, unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of the community for progress.

In a message signed by his media aide, Kemi Olaitan, on Friday, Ashiru said that the people would collectively develop the community only in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He advised the community members to look forward for a better future.

Some heavily armed hoodlums had in April 2018 attacked some commercial banks Offa, carting away an unspecified amount of money.

No fewer than 33 people including a pregnant woman and policemen lost their lives to the armed robbery.

Those arrested in connection with robbery are facing trial before an Ilorin High Court.

Ashiru said that socio-economic development witnessed in the community in recent times showed the people’s collective desire to forge ahead and put the ugly incident behind them.

He said there was still high expectations on the people, both indigenes and non-indigenes, toward ensuring unity.

Ashiru said that intensified prayers were needed for the progress, growth and development of Offa and the entire Kwara.

The senator-elect expressed the hope that justice would soon be done in the robbery case.

He praised the Olofa-in-Council headed by Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, the Olofa of Offa, the Offa Descendant Union, various unions, market leaders and other groups and individuals for their dedication and steadfastness.

“A year ago, terror was unleashed on the good people of Offa which led to the death of 33 innocent people.

“The perpetrators were brutal and merciless, but the humanity and compassion of our people overcame the horror of the attackers.

Today’s remembrance is to honour the memory of our loved ones who lost their lives to the unfortunate incidence, and to celebrate the bravery, humanity and unity of our community men who stood against all odds to cater for the wounded and agitate for justice,” he said.

Ashiru said that the heroism of the community was worthy of commendation.

“As we remember the incident and soberly reflect on our losses, we should endeavour to imbibe unity in our prayers for the departed souls.

“As we anticipate a swift justice on the perpetrators, we pray for God’s protection on Offa community, Kwara State and Nigeria at large,” he said.