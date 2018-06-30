For allegedly abolishing the social security scheme for elders initiated by the administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti State, an octogenarian, Mrs Funke Akinyemi, has said it would be difficult for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get the votes of aged people across the state.

Akinyemi, a beneficiary of the scheme, advocated for the return of Fayemi’s All Progressives Congress to power in the July 14 governorship election.

Under the scheme, Fayemi gave N5,000 monthly stipends to 25,000 indigent elders above 65 years across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The aged woman said the N5,000 monthly stipends she received from the Fayemi administration changed her life and gave her a means of income with which she now sustains herself.

Speaking when Fayemi visited Ilasa-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area on Saturday, the old woman said she purchased a she-goat from the stipends Fayemi gave to her and now rears goats on commercial basis.

Mrs. Akinyemi urged voters in Ekiti State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 14 election for others to enjoy good governance and for more aged people to be taken care of.

She said: “I am now a seller of goats, it was my father (Fayemi) that gave me the money from which I bought one goat which I got through the monthly N5,000 allowances to the aged people when he was governor.

“In fact, the last time he came to campaign in my community, I presented a goat to him (Fayemi) in appreciation of what he did for me and other aged people during his tenure.

“I purchased a goat from my own stipend and that goat gave birth to more goats as you can see them here. I sell goats to people who need them and I also kill from the flock for eating anytime I wish.

“If not for what Fayemi did for us, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity of selling goats to make money years after he had left office.

“I want to pray from the depth of my heart that Fayemi will win the next election. God will answer his prayers to become governor again for more people to benefit from the programmes he has for the state.

“I want people in my community to vote for Fayemi, they should support him to win the next election so that he will pay salaries to workers, teachers and pay stipends to the aged people again..

“We want him to return to government again to do these good things for the people. In fact if it is possible, goats will vote for Fayemi.”