The Convener of the Red Card Movement and onetime Education Minister, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, says Nigerians deserve the right to enjoy quality leadership and good governance.

Ezekwesili said this at the South-East regional launch and rally of the movement in Enugu on Monday.

She said that it had become imperative to right the wrongs of the past by putting in place a system that would exit corrupt politicians from the scene.

The former minister turned activist, said that the movement which was non-partisan was at the forefront of galvanising Nigerians to set up a political leadership that would work for everybody.

Ezekwesili said that the 2019 general elections would provide a litmus test for Nigerians to take their destiny into their hands by determining the type of leadership they wanted.

“The reason we started this organisation is that the citizens have for so long ignored their roles in politics. The constitution of this country has given us the power to decide who leads us.

“The office of the citizen is the highest office in the country and we have to activate our powers to set up a system that works for everyone,” she said.

Ezekwesili said it was sad that majority of Nigerians had been indifferent to politics, thereby, throwing up a system that had produced leaders who had not yielded the desired results.

“We are asking for a system that will accord citizens equal opportunities to be great. People should not go into politics out of their selfish interest.

“So, we are calling on Nigerians to give red card to bad governance and poor leadership during the coming general elections,” she said.

She said those in positions of authority that had not produced quality leadership should be ready to face the verdict of the masses, adding that poor leadership had rendered most Nigerians worthless.

The activist said that the sacrifices Nigerians would make in the days ahead would determine the future of the country.

“We say enough to corruption, enough to inept leadership and governance failure,” Ezekwesili said.

Also, the Co-convener of the movement, Mr Tony Akabuno, appealed to Nigerians to take the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration serious so as to obtain their voter cards.

Akabuno said that the voter card was important and could determine the fate of Nigerians.

“If you do not have your voter card, you are unpatriotic because coming out to vote on an election day is more important than doing your personal business.

“We must occupy the 120,000 polling units across the country in order to make our vote count.

“We must vote for character, capacity and competence,” Akabuno said.