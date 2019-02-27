



Domestic Election Observers that monitored Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Sokoto state have rated the elections as free and fair.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Sokoto, Leader of the observer groups, Mrs Grace Okonkwo, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its efforts.

Okonkwo from Youth Initiative for Better Nigeria, said in spite of the challenges on card reader inefficiency, security breaches and others, INEC’s performance was remarkably well.

She however, stressed that the law allowed participating organs to express their grievances.

She mentioned that disturbances occurred in Dange Shuni, Wurno, Tureta, Rabah, Wamakko, Goronyo and Sabonbirni local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had rejected the election results won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

The state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, told the newsmen that the party would challenge the election outcome in court.