



Former Minister of Education and erstwhile Vice President of the World Bank, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili has been elected as the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

At the national convention of ACPN held on Sunday in Abuja, Ezekwesili who is also a former Minister of Solid Minerals, emerged the presidential candidate of ACPN through a voice vote by party delegates at the convention.

Speaking while presenting the flag of the party to Ezekwesili, the National Chairman of ACPN, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, said that the choice of Ezekwesili was a well-thought out one adding that he has no doubt that her candidacy will appeal to Nigerians.

“This is the only Nigerian risking her life to secure the release of the kidnapped school girls of Chibok and Dapchi in the North East area of the country,” he said.

He said no other presidential candidate had Ezekwesili’s track record in both intellect and capacity to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

The 55 year old candidate said that 2019 would be a defining moment that will provide opportunity to unite and galvanise the potentials of the country to build a great nation.

Ezekwesili said it was a great tragedy that Nigeria, instead of making progress, was rather derailing and moving towards total economic collapse.

“Enough is now enough, we have decided that Nigeria will no longer accept a leadership of mediocres which has kept it down and allowed wanton and senseless waste of innocent lives.

“I bring a message of hope to you, that I and millions of supporters will march in solidarity to ensure that Nigeria gets a new focused leadership in 2019,” she said.