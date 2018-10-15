



The African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has assured that he will implement various economic policies that will help to grow the nation’s economy, if elected Nigeria’s president in 2019.

Mailafia, who emerged the ADC presidential candidate penultimate Sunday evening during the National Convention of the party in Abuja, with 2,860 votes to defeat another contestant, Mrs. Saidat Odofin, who polled 1,310, said he would focus on the implementation of good economic programmes.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor said, “This country is not short of ideas and we have several economic documents; the current one is the National Economic Recovery Document, 2017 to 2020. It is very solid and well written.

“I will engage in rigorous implementation of these policies and also engage policy analysts that are conversant with daily happenings in various sectors of the economy.’’

This, he said, would help government to identify lapses and enforce adequate actions that would yield immediate result.

“What we need is action, focus, accountability, monitoring and taking action based on this, which ADC will deliver to the people. This is what we need to move the economy forward,’’ he said.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, also commended members of the party on the conduct of the primary election that produced Mailafia, which he said was free of vote buying and had proved the position of the ADC as a model sustainable political party.

He said Obadiah had emerged through a free and fair election, calling for the support of members to make the journey to Aso Villa a reality.

Nwosu said, “ADC is poised to bring peace and development to the country by ensuring that we don’t do stupid things with our economy. Things like fuel importation, which costs us a whopping $1.5 billion monthly and putting immense pressure on our naira; like mismanaging an economy that earns, as at today, N21 trillion annually, out of which the Federal Government earns about N8.4 trillion, but spends N6.4 trillion on fuel importation.

“Our great party will encourage all the 774 local government councils in Nigeria to go into generating 30MW of power from either solar, wind, hydro, gas, coal, waste dumpsites, among others. 23,220MW of embedded power generation will drive innovation and industrialisation. Jobs will be created, people will earn a living and the ADC will pull Nigerians out of poverty.”