Oba Yoruba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), HRM Oba (Dr.) Olusegun Salau, has enjoined his kinsmen living in the nation’s capital to ensure that they obtain their permanent voters card (PVCs) to enable them vote in 2019 general election.

Salau, who was addressing a meeting of Obas and chiefs from various satellite towns, communities and villages in FCT yesterday, noted that the PVCs are the only instrument they need to vote for the candidates of their choice during the elections.

“You must encourage our kinsmen, especially members of your households, your wives, sons and daughters, who are up to 18 years to obtain their PVCs, to enable them vote during the coming elections.”

He however maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration deserves a second term in office in 2019, to enable it consolidate on its achievements for Nigerians in the last three years.

The royal father noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Buhari’s watch has succeeded in bring sanity and discipline into governance and in the administration of the country.

Salau also called on Nigerians to disregard a recent comment by the US president, Donald Trump, on President Buhari, adding that the administration is working and performing to the admiration of many Nigerians.