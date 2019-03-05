



A Lagos monarch, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election for a second term.

In a statement by his Public Affairs Assistant, Tope Oyefeso, the monarch warned Buhari not to take Nigerians for granted.

“With over 15 million Nigerians who voted for the President, I think one can conclude that the voters believe in him and his government. I am confident he will do more for Nigerians in the years ahead and things will get better for the country.

“I want to advise the President not to take the overwhelming victory for granted. The well-being of all Nigerians must remain paramount. The President and his team should ensure that peace return to the troubled areas so that we can have a country we are proud of,” the statement read.

Oba Elegushi also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the success of the polls.