The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, told the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee members assigned to investigate the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly that he has tried to wade into the crisis but it keeps escalating.

The Oba who disclosed this in Benin when he received the committee members said when his attention was drawn to the crisis by some of his palace chiefs, he decided to step in. He explained that he waded into the crisis by inviting the parties involved; the immediate past governor of the state and national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, on separate occasions with a view to resolving it but the crisis keeps escalating.

“Like I told Buhari, I have on my own be talking to both parties concerned; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, on separate occasions but things have kept on escalating very fast”, he said.

The Oba further explained that he has also personally reported the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari so that he could call both parties together and resolve the issues rocking the state house of assembly, adding that he was even planning to invite both parties again when he heard that the House of Representatives has been mandated to wade in.

“I was still planning to see both of them when I heard the House of Representatives has set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the issue”, the Oba said while noting that the task before them is onerous and prayed God to lead them aright for peace to be restored to the state.

Earlier, the committee members led by its chairman, Abdulrazak Namdas, said that they were in the state to resolve the crisis in the state House of Assembly and promised to be fair to both aggrieved parties.