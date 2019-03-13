



The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Hammed Adekunle, has warned those he described as ‘unscrupulous’ politicians to stop politicising the military.

Oba Adekunle, in a statement made on Wednesday in Osogbo said dragging military into politics would have dire consequences on national stability and cohesion.

The monarch, who maintained that the army represents symbols of national unity, said the onus was on them to remain apolitical.

He also said that the allegation that some politicians used ‘fake military officers’ to cause mayhem in some states during the general elections was unacceptable.

The monarch also said other allegations against the military that some of its officers were used to perpetrate violence in some South-South States should be thoroughly investigated.

“We owe our military high regard because of their oath to protect our territorial integrity and if the need arises, lay down their precious lives for the country.

“We believe our military is apolitical.

“And that explains why the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, promised to set up an investigative panel to unravel the level of culpability of any disgruntled army officer if any, before , during and after the election,” the monarch said.

Oba Adekunle , who is the Chairman of Council of Owu Obas, said the report by the the International Election Observers on the display of sense of professionalism and maintaining of peace during the Presidential and National Assembly was commendable.

The monarch, however, called for an endowment fund for the families of military personnel, who paid the supreme sacrifice in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Oba Adekunle also advocated better budgetary allocation for the military for procurement of modern equipment, to motivate officers to give their best.

“All hands must be on deck to support our military as this will boost their morale for more efficiency and optimum performance,” the monarch said.