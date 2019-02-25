



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra has confirmed attack on its members deployed as ad hoc staff in the general elections in the state.

Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said that the victims were attacked on Sunday by gunmen who invaded the collation centre in Obosi, where they were waiting to submit result from their polling units.

Aremu said that one of the corps members, Benita Sunday, serving in Awka, sustained serious injury during the invasion.

He, however, said that there was no loss of life during the attack, and that efforts were on to identify other affected corps members.

Aremu condemned the attack “on corps members who were on national duty’’ and called for the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.

“In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, unknown gunmen invaded the INEC Collation Center in Obosi, Idemili North, where the corps members had gathered for result collations.

“During the attack, some corps members sustained high degree of injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical attention.

“As I speak to you, one of them by name Benita is still in the hospital.

“There was no loss of life during the ugly incident.

“I condemn this unwarranted attack on the innocent corps members and ask that the perpetrators be brought to book,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, could not respond to calls and messages to confirm the incident and whether any arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, a corps member, Onisuru Oghenetega, who was abducted while serving as ad hoc staff in Orumba North Local Government Area on Saturday has been released.

According to Aremu, who announced the development, Oghenetega is hale and hearty.