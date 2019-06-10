<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Monday, decried the conditions of orientation camps in some states and inadequate facilities in others across the country.

Mr Ibrahim said at the ongoing 2019 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop in Lagos that the camps had become dilapidated, with inadequate facilities.

He said that the NYSC Act placed the responsibility of construction and maintenance of camp facilities on state governments.

He appealed to state governments to provide permanent camps and upgrade facilities for corps members in the affected states as the scheme did not have the mandate to build and rehabilitate camps.

“Permit me to use this forum to remind stakeholders that the NYSC Act puts the responsibility of provision and maintenance of orientation camps on the state governments.

“The NYSC does not have the mandate to construct orientation camps.

“This reminder has become necessary in view of the current dilapidated condition of many orientation camps and the inadequate facilities across the country.

“Therefore, I wish to renew our appeal to the state governments to rise to the occasion by providing permanent camps and upgrading facilities as necessary,” he said.

Newsmen report that 36 state coordinators and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are currently participating in the technical session of the workshop.