Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday attacked Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying he is reaping the evil he planned against Rivers.

The governor spoke when the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie led others leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on him the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

He accused the federal government of instigating security crises in Rivers State.

Wike cited a situation where APC governors led by El-Rufai, visited the presidency to demand the withdrawal of a Commissioner of Police from Rivers State.

“Now, in order to cause crisis in our state, they brought the CP they wanted. At the end of the day, God did not allow them to have their way. But see what is happening in his state now.

“When you are plotting evil against somebody, evil will visit you. And that is the problems Governor El-Rufai is facing today in Kaduna State,” he said.

Wike added: “I remember when I came in 2015, when they were honouring one of their friends as a minister on live television; Channels, El-Rufai had the temerity to say that (my) election cannot stand in Rivers state and that they will kick me out.”

Also, Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards due to its abysmal performance.

The governor maintained that the APC has mismanaged the opportunity Nigerians gave them to make a difference and deserve to be voted out in 2023.

Wike told the delegation that in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than the former President Goodluck Jonathan.





“But having taken over the realm of political leadership, the APC have continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

“There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years,” he said.

Wike wondered how long the APC-led federal government would allow the needless killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians to continue.

He said it was no longer acceptable for Nigerians to wake up daily to such ugly news of killings because they expected the government to guarantee security.

Wike said: “Now, you wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in so and so State University, people have been killed in so and so State. So, it has become a norm.

“Just wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of dailies is 10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, 5 have been killed in Imo and this happens virtually every day. So, where are we heading to?”

The Rivers State governor said his administration was doing everything possible to secure lives and property of all residents in the state.

“But thank God that in our state, we are doing everything we can to protect lives and property. For us, we believe that everybody has s role to play in this country.

“This is because when Nigeria is bad, Rivers state will be bad since we are all component units of the country. But as a government, we will continue to partner with voluntary organisations like Rotary club to improve the wellbeing of our people,” he said.