Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of intimidating the judiciary through unfounded allegations and trumped up charges, stressing that the country has little hope with the way it is being run.

The governor, who made the remarks yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Class 1984 of the Nigerian Law School, paid him a courtesy visit, charged lawyers and other Nigerians to work towards the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

Wike, who led his guess to inspect the state’s Judges Quarters, said the actions of the APC Federal Government has made it impossible for justice to be dispensed in the country.

He said: “Where the country is heading to, there is little hope. The judiciary has been so intimidated. It is unfortunate that the Nigeria Bar Association buckled when it mattered most.

“Today, it is most difficult for any judge to be courageous to write fearless judgments. When they do, the security agencies will claim they saw money in the account of the judge”.

He added: “We must do everything to ensure that we have a country. If there is no democracy, we won’t have a way forward.

“Time has come when we must rise up and speak up against the failures of this government”, he said.

Also speaking, the First Vice President of the Nigerian Law School Class 1984, Bukhari Bello (SAN), commended the Rivers State Governor for his investments in the development of Justice sector infrastructure.

He urged other states to emulate Rivers government in the construction of befitting quarters for judges, just as he praised Wike for quality projects across the state, especially the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.