The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of engaging in a witch-hunt against politicians in the opposition.

Wike made the accusation on Thursday during an interview on a Channels TV programme.

“Has EFCC investigated those states that were APC, like my own state at that time that funded part of the 2015 general elections? Who is deceiving who?” he asked.

The governor, however, stressed that he would not be distracted by the anti-graft agency as it plans to investigate states perceived to be corrupt.

He said, “I will not be carried away by the so-called EFCC. The funds they want to investigate only has to do with the opposition political party.

“Where have you ever heard that the EFCC would say, ‘look, as regards the ruling party (APC), we have found out that the funds for this election came through the government?

“Why are we carried away? They’ve come to tell the public that this is what they want but that is not their intention. The intention is against the opposition political party”.

Governor Wike also spoke about the issue of flooding.

With increased rainfall in the past couple of weeks, several states have been affected by flood, forcing many residents out of their homes.

The situation led to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), declaring flooding a national disaster in four states including Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra, while eight others were on the watch list.

The governments of the affected states have also created camps for the displaced persons.

Wike sympathised with the states, adding that the Rivers Government had also taken some proactive measures to address the issue in case of an emergency, especially along the Port Harcourt-Aba road.

“We know areas that are prone to that. We set up an emergency camp where if it happens, by God’s grace, we will be able to evacuate people to move to those areas.

“When you say Port Harcourt-Aba, I am sure you are talking of Aba road. And luckily for us, that has happened but now, it’s no longer the case because we brought in Julius Berger, a construction giant to look at the problem of perennial flooding.”