The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has accused former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu, of being a “mole” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In April, Aliyu had said governors in the north worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election because he reneged on their agreement not to seek another term.

Speaking on Monday at the government house in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, Wike said it is unfortunate the PDP still allows the former Niger governor remain a member of its highest decision-making body after he publicly admitted to working against Jonathan.

“Aliyu Babangida is a mole in PDP. These are people who get information and in the night, they go to the ruling party (APC) and give them the information,” Wike said.





“The same Aliyu, in 2017, was one of those who opposed Secondus to be chairman of the party. He only came on board at the dying minutes when he knew Secondus was coasting to victory.

“In 2015, what happened to him? He insisted his own boy will be governor. In 2019, he insisted again and PDP lost. Who is the dictator? Up till now, the reason why the state (Niger) congress cannot take place is because he wants to dictate who will be chairman of the party.

“We have been working hard in Rivers state to see we don’t have the ruling APC in Rivers state. Ask Aliyu if he can do the same in Niger state. If there is election today, can he make PDP to win in Niger state? As I speak to you, no state congress has been held in Niger state. It is because of his dictatorial tendency.

“If Aliyu says he will leave PDP today, nobody will shake; nobody will even bother. But I say I will leave PDP tomorrow, you will know the consequences of it.”