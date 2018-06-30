The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter, has endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for a second term in office.

The Chairman of NYCN, Lagos State Chapter, Comrade Gbenga Ogunsola, revealed this during the ongoing Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard PVC collection enlightenment campaign held in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area and Alimosho Local Government of the state.

Gbenga said their endorsement was in recognition of the extraordinary achievements recorded by the governor since he took over power mantle of leadership in state in 2015.

He said “We are ready to canvasse for the five Million Votes. Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard is championing. When you talk of achievement, even the blind in Lagos can see what Governor Ambode has done in less than three years, which cuts across every sector of the economy.”

The youth leader lauded Ambode for his employment policy, saying the youth are the greatest beneficiaries of the policy.

He stressed that since the governor came to power, over one million people, majorly youths had been employed as teachers, neighbourhood corps, traffic officers and cleaners across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman of IBILE Microfinance bank Limited, Mr. Kolawole Taiwo, said the achievements of Ambode was monumental hence the youth had no option but to tell him to continue for another four-year term.

He said Ambode’s name would go down in the history of the state as the governor who spread development across the entire state by giving loans to young entrepreneurs in each of the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

He said, “It is the first time we are witnessing the construction of two roads per local government in the history of Lagos State which Ambode commissioned in 2016. He has also gone further to increase the number of the roads to three in each local government.”

Earlier, Seyi Bamigbade, State Coordinator of Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vangaurd said the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration in Lagos would continue to take actions and support all programmes, policies and initiatives meant to enhance gender parity and put an end to all forms of discrimination against Youths .

Bamigbade hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the “Not Too Young To Run” bill into law saying it will create opportunities for the youths to emerge as leaders in the country.

He urged Lagosians, especially the youths, to show solidarity by enrolling in the ongoing PVC Registration and ensure they collect their PVCs.

In her contribution, Mrs Otufowora Adebukola, a women leader said more women must be allowed to hold key positions and participate policy making process.

The Women Leader said, ‘’Women are a very important part of our society and no society can thrive without making enduring policies concerning them in its programme. The Lagos State government recognises it, and this explains why the welfare of women and youths formed the critical policy focus of the present administration in Lagos. The only way to ensure its continuity is for people to register to vote and collect their PVCs.”