



The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has dissociated itself from activities of a group known as Nigerian Youth Congress for Atiku, championing the political ambition of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The NYC, which vehemently denied any alliance with the political pressure group in a statement issued by its President, Blessing Akinlosotu in Abuja, explained that its group was non-partisan.

He said the NYC, has nothing to do with news report of January 31, 2021 with Caption, “Nigeria Badly Damaged, Broken, Needs Urgent Rescue, Atiku Says”, by group which called itself, Nigeria Youth Congress for Atiku”, as contained in the national daily.

Nigerian Youth Congress also restated that it’s organisation is a youth body that is non-partisan and strictly for the unity of Nigerian youth, chanting a developmental focus for the Nigerian youths.





According to Akinlosotu, ”The attention of the Nigerian Youth Congress has been drown to a publication from a national daily disclosing that the body is obliging Atiku a political will.

He said, “the news is totally false and we in strong terms disassociate self from any such group if any of such”.

Akinlosotu who in strong terms pointed out that politics and giving political support to politicians is never one of its aims and objectives cautioned Nigerian youths to be aware of the legal implication of using an already registered name with the government to perpetrate certain acts, pointing out that if anyone is caught, he or she will certainly go in for it.