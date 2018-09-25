Two nurses, Motunrayo Badmus, 23, and Victory Okon, 27, on Tuesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly performing abortion leading to the death of a lady.

The duo whose plea was not taken, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the offences were committed on Aug. 28, at No. 26, Baseri St., Ajegunle.

He said that the accused had unlawfully killed one Esther (surname still unknown) by performing an abortion on her.

He said the offences contravened Sections 222 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, remanded the accused at Ikoyi Prison, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 25.