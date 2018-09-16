The President of the Nigeria Union Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, Comrade Deji Adeyeye, on Sunday described as untrue the alleged rejection of civil servants’ support by the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in forthcoming Saturday governorship poll, Mr Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.

In a press statement forwarded to the newsmen in Osogbo, Adeyeye said there was no iota of truth in some reports that the APC standard-bearer said he did not need the support of civil servants, who are members of organised labour in the state.

He, however, said that as of the time of filing this report, civil servants who are members of NULGE at the local government level have not received bank alerts for the arrears of September, October, November and December salaries of the year 2015, which was paid last week by the state government.

While admitting that the meeting organised with labour unions held with the state government, which culminated in the payment of about N16.6 billion for the payment of salary arrears and leave a bonus for 2016.

According to the statement: “I have lost count on the number of people who have called for clarifications of the statement alleged to have been made by Mr Oyetola. Even, I received calls from some of our highly respected royal fathers as well. Yes, it was true that the organised labour in Osun held a meeting with the Ex Chief-of-Staff in respect of staff Welfare. Although the meeting was quite stormy, every speaker expressed their dissatisfaction on different issues as they bordered on our many demands.”

“Notwithstanding the tension at the meeting, Mr Oyetola, in his characteristic gentle manner, responded very calmly to all issues raised, appealed to all concerned and quietly took his leave. For those who know him, he is intelligent, calm and cool-headed. A perfect listener! He is not known to be the bragging type who will call people’s bluff on any issue, how much more about issues that have to do directly with him and his ambition.”

He is the brain behind the committee that looked into the case of workers alleged of holding fake certificates. Over five thousand people were screened and the number of uncleared staff has reduced to about six hundred (600) now. Unlike our neighbouring State that sacked about four thousand five hundred on the same issue without due diligence, we had a thorough screening exercise.”

“Sincerely, I would have loved to maintain my silence on this subject matter, but considering the calibre of people that have called seeking clarifications, I will be most unfair to the callers, those with the same notion who have not called, and most importantly to my conscience, should I decide to keep mute An unbroken silence may be termed to mean an endorsement of the falsehood trending on social media that Oyetola threatened to sack workers if and when he assumes office as governor, and this will be unfair.”

“This is a deliberate political propaganda meant to poison the minds of civil servants against Mr Oyetola and it will not be fair to allow this falsehood to fester. I am appealing to all our teaming members across the state to disregard the information because it is far from the truth. Also, workers should be fervent in prayers, seeking the face of God for the best among all the candidates to emerge come 22nd September 2018.”.