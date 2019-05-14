<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, has arrived the Tuesday’s proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

When the matter slated for the day, the petition filed by Hope Democratic Party and its candidate, Ambrose Awuru, was called, Ribadu a top member of the All Progressives Congress from Adamawa State, announced himself as the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose victory at the February 23 poll is being challenged by HDP.

Buhari’s party, the APC, was represented by Dare Oketade, who identified himself as the party’s head of legal services.

The Independent National Electoral Commission was represented by its Director, Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola.

However, while Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), led Buhari’s legal team, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) led APC’s team of lawyers.

There are three other petitions filed by other political parties, including the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, leads the five-man bench of the tribunal.