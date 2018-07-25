The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday gave the assurance that the rift between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, would be resolved.

Mohammed gave the assurance while answering questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oshiomhole and Ngige have been at loggerheads over the minister’s failure to inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund with the APC chairman threatening to expel Ngige from the party and ensuring his exit from the federal cabinet.

“What happened between the minister and party chairman will be resolved,” Mohammed said.

He also said it was difficult for him to comment further on the rift because of the need to confirm the authenticity of statements credited to those concerned.

He added, “Two weeks ago, we inaugurated a campaign against fake news and that is one of the most dangerous phenomena we have today.

“We don’t know who said what and until we know and the ministers confirmed these statements credited to them, it is a difficult time to comment.

“I can assure you that if there is any problem between the party chairman and any of our ministers, it will be resolved.”