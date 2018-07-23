The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, threatened to suspend the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, from the party if he failed to inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry.

Oshiomhole handed down the threat in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the APC under his leadership would not continue to tolerate ministers who abuse their office and disrespect President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to carry out his orders.

Ngige had faulted on the constitution and inauguration of the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry.

The APC chairman, in a letter, had given the labour minister one week within which to constitute the board of the parastatals and agencies under his ministry.

The parastatals and agencies are the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, National Directorate of Employment, National Productivity Centre, and Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies.

But, Ngige, in his reply, explained why he would not constitute the Board of NSITF within the one week ultimatum given by Oshiuomhole.

He expressed disbelief that such a letter could emanate from the APC chairman.