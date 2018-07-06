The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured Nigerians that the security agencies are ready to ensure a hitch free gubernatorial election in Ekiti State scheduled for July 14, 2018.

The NSA gave the assurance Friday at the quarterly consultative meeting with security agencies held at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

Monguno, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Peace Abdalla, said there is no doubt that INEC is well positioned to conduct a free and fair election in Ekiti State, just as it did in the Anambra election.

He said: “Security agencies are ready, I know that Ekiti will go very well and the NSA remains in full support of all security agencies.”

Earlier, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, urged the security agencies to continue to exhibit neutrality so as to empower the commission in conducting good, free and fair elections.

He stated: “I like to thank the security agencies for all the things they have done in helping us in securing the environment. I will like to appeal to the security agencies to continue to express the same neutrality that has seen the kind of election we have conducted getting better from one election to another.

“We have set the bench mark, the last major election that we conducted was in Anambra. But the last election that we conducted was Ibarapa east state constituency in Oyo State. The Anambra election has been hailed as a model, was successfully conducted, well managed free and fair election.

“We want Ekiti State to surpass the record of Anambra State and I believe we can do it. We are ready and I’m confident that the security agencies are ready.”