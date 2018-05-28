Members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) say it is too early to know for certain if they will remain in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The nPDP members said this on Monday after meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Kawu Baraje, spokesman of the group, told state house correspondents that the meeting was a good beginning but they were looking forward to having a similar sit-down with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nPDP had recently written to the party, protesting alleged marginalisation, non-inclusion and harassment of its members despite their contribution to the emergence of the APC as the ruling party.

Speaking after the meeting with the vice-president, Baraje said: “Members of the nPDP had written a letter to the party copying the President and the Vice-President.

“So the party had invited us earlier on and now it is the turn of the Vice-President, probably the next one will be the President.”

“So far so good,” he said when asked if the nPDP members were satisfied with the discussion with Osinbajo.

He added: “We are looking forward to some of the promises. There will be other meetings because we have been put into subcommittees and then we will now identify specific and general problems and then we will proceed to see Mr. President. But it was a very good meeting.”

Members of the nPDP present at the meeting were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto governor; Abdulfatai Ahmed, governor of Kwara, and Rabiu Kwakwanso, former Kano governor.