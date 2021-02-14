



The General Secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malagi, according to reports, registered at the Malagi polling unit in Gbako Local Government Area of the state, an exercise which confirms widespread political speculation that the Blue Print Publisher have his eyes set on the governorship of the state in 2023.

He was accompanied to the registration point by prominent politicians, some serving federal and state legislators and youth and women groups.

Malagi urged Nigerians to join political party of their choice in order to entrench democracy.

“It is important that as Nigeria continues to deepen her democracy, we must all join hands to grow democracy and build our communities, state and country by being active participants instead of passive onlookers,” he said.





Malagi commended APC stakeholders for peaceful and orderly manner they have conducted themselves since the exercise started, stressing that no progress can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and violence.

“I urge you all to ensure that the exercise continues to be peaceful, nothing works

in an atmosphere of rancor and violence.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sani Bello for providing a level playing field for all existing and prospective members to exercise their right to register freely with the APC without any hindrance,” he said.

Malagi also pleaded with the people of the state “to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol and support government developmental policies and programmes”.