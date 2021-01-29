



A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke has challenged the party faithful to seize the governorship election slated for November 6, 2021, to prove their claims that the state belonged to PDP.

He said the party’s claims that the state is actually PDP and not any other party controlled, would only amount to rhetorics when in reality the party had over the years been denied its control.

Addressing newsmen shortly after a familiarization tour of local government areas in the state, Okeke lamented the abysmal performance of the party in the last governorship election which saw the party coming a distant third.

He blamed the ugly development on money bags politics and godfatherism that had characterised elections in the state, insisting that the party would only wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, when members determined to change the narratives.

“It would amount to mere rhetoric, claims that Anambra is a PDP state when in reality it is controlled by another party. Our last election in the state, PDP came a distant third. We didn’t even come second.

“It’s unheard of in a state that claims to be PDP state. If we must prove that claim, we must think outside the box and strive for excellence by doing things the right way this time.”





My decision to remain in the party for over a decade was informed by the passion and confidence i have for the party. You can only change the error from inside. PDP is a great party. There is a desire in me to bring the best in the party. But unfortunately, we have continued to do the same thing the same way and expect a different result. It’s wrong.

“Politics is not only about money. It’s about integrity and interest, it’s about focus and accomplishment, doing things that will affect lives positively. The need to bring change is a collective one, and the only way to make it happen is by remaining where you are.

“Jumping ships has and will never solve any problem. Instead, the problem persists as you move around. The best is to confront it head-on because you have seen the problems.”

Asked why the party should trust him with its tickets, Okeke said, ” I have been consistent, I am one of their own. When they chose me as their secretary, there were many others in the party, even though it was short-lived, but they knew why they brought me.”

“That same reason is still inside me, that is why I seek their support. They should trust me because they know that I will always do things that will benefit the majority of the people.”