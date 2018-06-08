The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it will take advantage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act to purchase nomination forms for 500 aspirants into various political positions in the country.

NYCN’s President, Malam Murtala Garba, made the pledge when he led a delegation of youths to APC Convention Secretariat to purchase form for Sule Yakubu.

Yakubu is running for the position of APC National Youth Leader North East.

Garba said Yakubu and many other youths who had dedicated their lives for the promotion and development of the youth constituency over the years would be supported to aspire for any political position in the country.

Garba thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to Not-too-young-to-run bill which had no doubt open windows for youths to aspire for any position in the country.

“NYCN as an umbrella body of all youth organisations in Nigeria will take advantage of the recently assented Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill to purchase nomination forms for no fewer than 500 aspirants to buy for different positions in the forthcoming general elections.

“We are doing that in order to motivate the Nigerian youths to aspire for any political party of their choice with a view to contribute meaningfully to the political development of Nigeria,” Garba said.

He, therefore, encouraged youths to start from political party positions, local government chairmen, state Assemblies, National Assembly and governorship.

Garba said that Buhari had laid the foundation for the youths to take over the mantle leadership of the country in no distance time.

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of APC National Youth Caucus, Mr Haruna Okatahi, said that Yakubu was known to the caucus as someone who had passion in supporting youth cause.

Okatahi assured that Yakubu would enjoy all the necessary support from APC youth to ensure his success in the election.

He applauded the president of NYCN for pledging support for 500 youth aspirants as it would no doubt lead to gradual youth takeover of the leadership of Nigeria.

Responding, Yakubu expressed appreciation to the teeming youths who turn out in their hundreds to show solidarity for his aspiration.

He also thanked the leadership of NYCN for the payment of N100,000 for his nomination form.