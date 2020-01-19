<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The South South Elders Forum has said that the insistence of a section of the north to hold on to power by 2023 will only create chaos and anarchy in the country.

The forum also asked Nigerians to allow the zone to produce the next President, saying that at the moment, the North can not trust both the south east and the south west enough to hand over power to them in 2023.

National Coordinator of the South South Elders Forum, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, told news men in Abuja that if the south east insists on having the Presidency in 2023, the north might be forced to hold on to power because of the issue of Biafra agitation.

Sara-Igbe, who said that leaders of the South South will soon embark on a nationwide dialogue series to actualise their dream, said the zone was the only stabiliser in the country.

According to him: “For the north insisting on coming back in 2023, it would mean that they dont mean well.

“If the north wants to hold on to power, then they don’t want peace in Nigeria and I think the north will not do that.

“Except they want chaos in this country. If they want chaos in this country, then they can insist.

“But I can tell you that the south south is the stabilising force in Nigeria.

“We will stabilise the country and we will not allow Nigeria to go to that level where there will be conflict.





“We will try as much as possible to marry all the groups so that we can curtail everybody to ensure there is stability, peace and understanding amongst ourselves.”

He said further that he does not believe that the north wants to hold onto power in 2023, stressing that there is an existing agreement for power to rotate between the north and south.

He said: “I dont believe the north wants to hold on to power because the north is comfortable with the south south.

“We have been very close and if you look at our voting pattern, the north have more confidence in the south south than any other region.

“So, I dont think the north will be against the south south. What is important is the Nigerian nation.

”Even if the north supports the south south, what about the south west and the south east.”

That is why we are appealing to all sections of the country to please bury the hatchet and work with us and let us do our second tenure after which, others can take their turn.

“We are appealing to Nigerians to do us this small favour of giving us a second term.”

He went on: “If a south south man come, he will help Nigeria.

“Our oil production will increase, our gas production will increase and we will also give intellectual contribution.

“We will have an intellectual think tank that will assist the President in ensuring that this country is effectively managed.”