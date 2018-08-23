Youths in the North Central zone of the country under the auspices of Coalition of North Central Youths have warned that any further unwarranted attacks on the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be met with strong reactions.

The group said if Oshiomhole and Tinubu do not stop the attacks on Saraki forthwith, they should be ready to face their wrath.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State, and jointly signed by its Chairman, Mohammed Usman, and Secretary, Thomas Bulus Daniel, the Coalition said: “Any further attack on the Senate president will be on the people of the North Central zone.

“These primitive attacks which are borne out of hatred and sheer ignorance have continued unabated, both from Adams Oshiomhole and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu both of the APC.

“We wish to warn the duo that henceforth any attack on Senator Bukola Saraki is an attack on the people of the North Central geopolitical region of Nigeria, from where Senator Saraki proudly hails from.”

The Coalition noted with dismay the “unending personal attack” on Saraki over his decision to switch from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, insisting that youths from the North Central have resolved to tackle headlock Oshiomohle and Tinubu if they do not desist from their antics.

They cautioned Oshiomhole and Tinubu that the silence over their undue assault on the person of the Senate president does not in any way connote weakness.

They said: “We respect them as leaders in their various zones and will want a similar respect for our leaders in return. To put the message straight, Saraki is not a political orphan and any attempt at attacking him is an attack on the north central and we shall resist it with all our strength within the confines of the law.”