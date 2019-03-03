



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory in the February 23 governorship election.

Mr Buhari was declared the winner in the early hours of Wednesday, beating his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abubakar has since declared his intention to challenge the election in court

The northern CAN chapter in a letter to the president dated March 1, 2019, said the re-election of the president was a testimony of Mr Buhari’s “uprightness and transparency in governance”.

The letter, signed by Yakubu Pam, the association’s chairman, urged the president to unite the country and fight security and corruption challenges.

“Aware of this victory at a time the people of Nigeria are looking up to you for quality leadership, we urge you double your effort in the fight against insurgency, internal security and corruption in the country.”

The association called on the president to “run an inclusive government as you promised under the new dispensation to unite the diverse of people of Nigeria now, more than ever before.

“Mr President sir, the Bible says to whom much is given, much is expected. We wish to appeal that you continue to be father to all in Nigeria as we look forward to seeing prosperous nation in the next 4 years of your second term in office,” the letter partly reads.

Also, the Jama’tu Nasril Islam (JNI), has felicitated with Buhari and all contestants as well as the voters that conducted themselves peacefully during the elections.

The leader of JNI, Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, made the felicitation in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Khalid Abubakar, on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Abubakar said, “We are grateful to Allah for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections as well as the subsequent declaration of the winner.

“However, we call on all the political contenders in Nigeria to, in the name Allah, take it easy and sheath their swords as in every contest there will always be a winner and a loser.

“But in this case, all the contestants are the winners, because Nigerians are now beginning to understand the dynamics of politics and democracy.

“Moreover, Nigerians must be in peace with one another before anybody will think of governing the entity called Nigeria, except if he/she thinks otherwise.

“Peace must be embraced by all as Nigeria clearly needs peace for its growth and development and considering that the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are coming up on Saturday.

“We use this medium to appeal to all politicians and their supporters to embrace peace and also be decorous in actions and speeches, before, during and after the elections,” he added.

Abubakar further said that the contestants must not fuel the embers of hatred nor beat the drum of war amongst the peoples.

“So, restraint should be exercised as this is a crucial period for the evolutionary process of the Nigerian state.

“We must all be seen to be statesmen such that we will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the comity of nations.

“Security agencies are implored to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility especially during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections,” he stated.

Abubakar said it was high time Nigerians did away with rancour and bitterness while sincere and concerted efforts should be put in place to address insecurity as well as bad governance in Nigeria.

He called on Imams, Islamic scholars and all Muslims to fervently continue with supplications for peace and security to reign in the country.

“This is so because we have clearly seen its result during the just concluded 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections,” Abubakar said.