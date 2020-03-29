<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Northern Governors Forum has joined families, friends, well wishers and political associates of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to congratulate him as he turns 68.

The Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, described the former Senator and two-term Governor of Lagos State as one of Nigeria’s finest politicians.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos described Tinubu as a personality worthy of note.

He said he is a man who understood the best way to connect with the people and canvass for their interests.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a leader who serves with diligence, courage and compassion in such a manner that he clearly articulates and canvasses for issues that directly affect the people.





“He has remained consistent in advocating for matters that unite Nigerians and also promote the economic development of the country.”

The chairman acknowledged the contributions of the celebrant as the National Leader of the APC and one of its founding fathers, saying he continued to provide exemplary leadership for the ruling party.

He noted that the politician ensured he maintained harmony among members of the party.

Lalong urged the APC leader not to relent in upholding the path of cooperation and collaboration among different segments of the Nigerian society.

“This will enable the nation overcome the challenges of insecurity, religious intolerance, corruption and economic sabotage,” he said.

The NGF chairman prayed for more years of good health and prosperity for the APC leader.

Newsmen report that Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952.