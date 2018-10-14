



The Northern Elders Council has reeled out the factors that will determine who to back for the 2019 presidential election, according to a report.

The position of the Council was made known by its Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

Yakassai spoke in the light of the emergence of the presidential candidates of the country’s two major political parties, All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said the programmes of the candidates will determine who to support.

He said: “In my opinion, this is not the appropriate time to start making decisions about where the votes will go.

“Neither of the two candidates has published a clear-cut manifesto or programmes.

“I am advising that people wait for the programmes put forward by the candidates before we make our final choice.

“I was not even in Nigeria when the conventions of the parties took place.

“By the provision of the constitution of Nigeria, no organisation, other than a political party, is allowed legally to solicit for votes for any candidate.

“Those who are doing it are doing it against the law.

“The Peoples Democratic Party did their convention with 13 aspirants and one emerged.

“The APC did theirs also.

“It is a matter for Nigerians to make up their minds to decide who they will vote for.”