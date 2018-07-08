Lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Northwest geopolitical zone have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.

With 222 days to the general elections, they endorsed the President for a second term in office when they met on Sunday in Kaduna State.

The lawmakers, who comprise of members of the State House of Assemblies, House of Representatives, and the Senate from the seven states of the zone, made the declaration at the inauguration of the North-West Young Serving Parliamentarians in Support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Presidency group.

They noted that Nigeria has witnessed relative peace, economic transformation and positive image before the international community with the emergence of President Buhari, adding that it was only ideal to allow him to continue in office till 2023.

The legislators further urged the youths in the zone and other regions of the country to assiduously work towards the re-election of the President, stressing that only by doing so would their future be guaranteed.

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, and some of his colleagues maintained that they would all stand solidly behind the President come 2019.

They also dismissed insinuations that the emergence of the Reformed APC within the ruling party would be a threat to the re-election of the President.

Having come from the same geo-political zone with President Buhari, the lawmakers noted that charity begins at home, insisting that they strongly believe the President has done well and deserves to continue in office.

Other lawmakers who attended the event include the Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Senator Jibril Barau, Senator Adamu Aliero, a member of the House of Representatives, Samaila Sulaiman, as well as Speakers of the Kaduna and Katsina State Houses of Assembly.

Others are former Zamfara State governor, Mahmud Shinkafi; Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Bala Bantex, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sumaila Kawu, among others.