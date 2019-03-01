



The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo State Directorate, has cautioned residents in the state against vote buying by politicians.

The appeal is coming ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9, 2019.

The agency also urged the electorate against void/invalid votes, political thuggery, election violence and ballot box snatching, among other vices.

Mrs. Grace Eseka Ewere, NOA Director in the state, made the appeal on Thursday in Benin City, during the agency’s state level sensitisation campaign against vote buying and selling with the theme, “Say No To Vote Buying.”

The NOA boss accompanied by members of the agency took the campaign to the Benin central motor park located at Obakhavbaye Street and other public places including markets and major streets in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote candidates of their choice as well as avoid violence before, during and after the election on March 9.