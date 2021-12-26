NNPP extends Christmas wishes to Nigerians

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, on behalf of the party, has extended Christmas best wishes to all Nigerians.

He urged Christians to seize the opportunity to pray for peace and show love to both Christians and people of other religions, as he encouraged Nigerians to love one another as the season signified peace and love.

In a statement, he signed on Sunday, Boneface while noting that Christmas has a great significance for Christians everywhere, said “it also comes with the message of peace and goodwill, just as we mark the birth of the Prince of Peace.”

He warned Nigerian Christians not to relent in praying for peace in the country and keep depicting the exemplary life of Jesus by showing love to everyone, irrespective of the religion individuals practice.

He said, “the need for all Nigerians to show love to one another cannot be overemphasized”, even as he said there was a need to pray for greater hope, for a brighter tomorrow.

He urged Christians not to be deterred by the temporary killings, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality across the country.

He added that setbacks are temporary and “we can achieve our dream for a new nation if we don’t give up on our beloved country”.