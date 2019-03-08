



The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for emerging victorious in the recently held Presidential election.

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, the NNPP National Chairman, who spoke through a statement in Lagos, said President Buhari’s victory had restored confidence across the country and a referendum on honesty.

He expressed hope that President Buhari would use the next four years of his second term to consolidate on his strong belief’s as well as connect some of the policies which seem not to be resonating well with the greater number of Nigerians.

Aniebonam further said the President owed it as a duty to the founding fathers of Nigeria, the present and coming generations to use everything at his disposal to reconcile the badly polarised and divided nation.

He said: “We call on him to make use of his good office to make every segment of this country have a sense of belonging. The whole country is his constituency, and we hope this will reflect in every one of his actions.”

Aniebonam expressed the belief that the road map to move the country forward should include ensuring a robust executive bill to amend electoral process, preparatory to more credible and transparent elections, using electronic voting completely; giving consideration to the call for restructuring by Nigerians, while the issues of insecurity must be tackled.

Others include, according to him, included having a robust welfare package for the citizens and sustainable economic policies that would make life more bearable for Nigerians; enhancing power supply for domestic and industrial use, which would in turn provide jobs for the unemployed Nigerians, even as he added that efforts should be made to dispel fear of an Islamisation agenda.

He, however, commended Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, for a job well done so far, advising him to check the activities of his officers in the field during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election to avoid his image being dragged in the mud.