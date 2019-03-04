



Alhaji Shuaibu Adamu, Governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Bauchi state said expectant mothers in some rural areas of state were being conveyed to health facilities in ‘wheel barrows’ and ‘pick-up vans’ .

Adamu made the remark on Sunday in Bauchi while fielding questions from members of the public during an interactive session organized for governorship candidates of all political parties in the state.

The candidate, who said he observed such development while on campaign tour of the state, said most health facilities in rural areas across the state lacked enough qualified health personnel.

He also attributed the high rate of malnourished children in the state to poverty ravaging the people.

“The high rate of malnourished children in the state is due to corresponding high level of poverty being experienced in the state.

“If elected into office, our government will introduce a deliberate programme whereby mothers will be given food supplements after delivery for their babies,” he said.

Adamu said that the NNPP would replicate the current Federal Government’s school feeding programme as complement, especially in primary and secondary schools.

He also pledged that his administration would work with the 42 CLOs in the state towards evolving various nutritional and health programmes for mothers and children.

The governorship candidate also promised to conduct local government elections in the his first year in office, to enable the third tiers of government stand on its own.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session was organized by CSOs and CLOs in Bauchi state.