



The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has lamented over the inability of Igbos to vote during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election s.

Kanu claimed that Igbos in Kano and Lagos state respectively were not allowed to vote on Saturday.

Kanu said this on Saturday while addressing IPOB members at a town meeting in Woolwich, London.

The IPOB leader said: “We have no knives, guns bombs the only thing we have is our unity and purpose, yet they try to stop us.

“Our people were not allowed to vote on Saturday presidential election in Nigeria, those Igbos in Kano and Lagos states were not allowed to vote

“You cannot do anything to us we are resolute and would not retreat or surrender no matter what.

“If you want to destroy us kill Me, any day we pick up arms to fight the zoo nobody will blame us

“The Zoo has started to collapse and there is nothing anyone can do to restore it,” Kanu warned.