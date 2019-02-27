



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kwara state chapters on Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

Dr Mohamned Kolade-Solagberu, the NMA Chairman, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin, expressed happiness over the outcome of the election, saying it is “victory for the masses”.

Solagberu said that people voted for Buhari because of his integrity and selflessness.

The NMA chairman urged the president to ensure scaling up of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for the welfare of majority of the masses.

Also, Aliu Bakau, Chairman of the PSN, Kwara chapter, congratulated Buhari, adding that “Nigerian people have spoken.”

He expressed optimism that the president would sign the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Bill into law and increase funding for the health sector