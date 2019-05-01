<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji, has advised Plateau state government to go into dialogue with state unions of tertiary institutions by addressing the issues that made them to go on indefinite strike.

Newly elected chairman of NLC in the state Comrade Manji said at the Labor day celebration at Jos stadium that it was his wish that the ongoing strike by joint unions of the state owned Tertiary Institutions be suspended soon so that students could return back to school.

Comrade Manji equally used the event to call on Governor Lalong government to pay workers their benefits as at when due to enable them perform better on their duty posts.

He commended the state government for accepting to pay the minimum wage in the state and charged revenue generating body in the to double up their efforts to generate more revenue for the state government to be able to meet up with the new wage bill of the state.