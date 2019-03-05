



The Organised Unions and Pensioners in Niger state have endorsed Governor Abubakar Bello for second term.

They said they were backing the reelection of Bello because he has been a labor-friendly governor.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Idris Ndako, made this endorsement at the Labour House in Minna during an interactive session between the Governor, Organised Labour and pensioners in the state.

The Labour Leader said that the support was borne out of the pro-labour policies, programmes and cordial industrial relationship with the administration of since 2015.

He said: “The National President of the Congress has directed states councils to ensure that all governors who are labour- friendly and are seeking reelection should be supported.

“We are here today to inform you of our total support for your aspiration and election comes Saturday. The entire organised labour is solidly behind you.”

Comrade Ndako noted that the policies and programmes of Governor Sani-Bello since 2015 have been labour friendly.

Bello assured the state workforce of his administration’s plans to provide better system workers to ensure effective and efficient service delivery despite financial challenges faced by the state.

He said he will continue to ensure prompt payment of salaries, pension and other benefits as at when due while assuring local government workers and teachers in the state of increment in salaries.

The governor stated his commitment to taking the state to the next level while directing a work -free day for the state civil servants on Friday to enable them prepare ahead of the Governorship and House Assembly elections.