<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State council, has urged lawmakers in the newly inaugurated 9th Assembly in the state to enact bills that would bring quality representation to their people.

This appeal is contained in a press statement issued on Sunday in Akure by the state Chairman of the NLC, Mr Sunday Adeleye to congratulate the lawmakers.

Newsmen reports that the 9th Assembly was inaugurated last Monday.

Adeleye said that the lawmakers as the direct representatives of the people should work hard to give quality representation through the passage into laws of bills that would impact positively on the people of the state.

“NLC believes that the re-election of the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and his Deputy, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju as presiding officers of the Assembly is a clear indication that they will act as the bridge between the government and the people.

“The Congress urges the lawmakers to regularly visit and interact with their constituents for them to understudy their challenges and how government can address such,” he said.

Adeleye also urged the 9th assembly to always interface with the relevant stakeholders, including the organised labour unions on how to move the state forward.

“It stressed the need for the new parliamentarians to pay more attention to their oversight functions as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is the opinion of the NLC that such will put the executive arm on their toes to implement laws and budgetary provisions passed by the Assembly for the benefit of the masses.

” The union also appeals to the lawmakers to take labour friendly decisions that will motivate and enhance the productivity of the state workforce.

“The Assembly should give maximum support to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 in the state.

“The workers’ union also advises the Assembly of the need to develop a smooth working relationship with Gov. Akeredolu and be guided by the principle of checks and balance in government.”

It wished the new lawmakers a successful tenure.