The Nigeria Labour Congress has said the emergence of Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election held on July 14, 2018 was as a result of the failure of the Administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose to pay workers’ salaries and benefits.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this in a congratulatory message to Fayemi in Abuja on Saturday.

Wabba thus admonished Fayemi to settle workers’ salaries and pension immediately he is was sworn.

Wabba also advised Fayemi against vilifying or going after his predecessor, adding that he should rather complete the work he started in his first tenure.

He said: “Few, if any, suffered the level of government-engineered vilification and witch-hunt aimed at frustrating your bid for a second term in office. That you won this election in spite of these obstacles or frustration should be a source of joy and pride to you and your esteemed supporters.

“We believe that the non-payment of workers salary and pension by the outgoing government was enough reason for the vote of no confidence by the people.

“We are confident that one of your first executive actions upon your inauguration would be to clear the backlog of salaries and pension owed Ekiti workers.”